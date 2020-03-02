FGCU meets Lipscomb in Atlantic Sun quarters

No. 6 seed Florida Gulf Coast (10-21, 7-9) vs. No. 3 seed Lipscomb (14-15, 9-7) Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Quarterfinals,…

No. 6 seed Florida Gulf Coast (10-21, 7-9) vs. No. 3 seed Lipscomb (14-15, 9-7)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast is set to square off against Lipscomb in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 15, when the Bisons created 19 Florida Gulf Coast turnovers and turned the ball over just 12 times en route to the 64-54 victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 17.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Bisons. Michael Buckland is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Caleb Catto, who is averaging 12.5 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Asadullah has accounted for 23 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-9 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 14-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Lipscomb has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 62.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 70.9 points per game.

