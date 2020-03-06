EWU looks to extend streak vs Weber State

Weber State (12-18, 8-11) vs. Eastern Washington (22-8, 15-4) Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Weber State (12-18, 8-11) vs. Eastern Washington (22-8, 15-4)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its seventh straight conference win against Weber State. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Idaho Vandals 74-71 on Feb. 13. Weber State beat Idaho by eight on the road in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Eastern Washington’s Mason Peatling, Ellis Magnuson and Casson Rouse have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Peatling has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 47 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 73.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles seventh nationally. The Weber State defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st).

