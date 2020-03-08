ETSU faces WCU in SoCon semis

Western Carolina (19-11, 11-8) vs. East Tennessee State (28-4, 17-2) Southern Conference Tourney Semifinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina;…

Western Carolina (19-11, 11-8) vs. East Tennessee State (28-4, 17-2)

Southern Conference Tourney Semifinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the SoCon championship game is on the line as Western Carolina and East Tennessee State are set to do battle. East Tennessee State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 29, when the Buccaneers forced 22 Western Carolina turnovers and turned the ball over just 11 times en route to a one-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. . For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson, Onno Steger and Matt Halvorsen have combined to account for 70 percent of all Western Carolina scoring.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. Faulkner has accounted for 24 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has an assist on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three contests while Western Carolina has assists on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The East Tennessee State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 21st-highest rate in the country. The Western Carolina offense has turned the ball over on 20.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 256th among Division I teams).

