Elon faces Northeastern in CAA semis

No. 7 seed Elon (13-20, 9-11) vs. No. 6 seed Northeastern (16-15, 10-9) Colonial Conference Tourney Semifinals, Entertainment & Sports…

No. 7 seed Elon (13-20, 9-11) vs. No. 6 seed Northeastern (16-15, 10-9)

Colonial Conference Tourney Semifinals, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the CAA championship game is up for grabs as Elon and Northeastern are set to face off. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Phoenix shot 61.4 percent from the field while limiting Northeastern’s shooters to just 38.6 percent en route to the five-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Maxime Boursiquot and Shaquille Walters have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Marcus Sheffield II has connected on 40.6 percent of the 170 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-13 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Northeastern has an assist on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three games while Elon has assists on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a collective unit has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Phoenix have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

