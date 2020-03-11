ECU, Memphis meet in AAC tourney

No. 11 seed East Carolina (11-20, 5-13) vs. No. 6 seed Memphis (21-10, 10-8) American Athletic Conference Tournament First Round,…

No. 11 seed East Carolina (11-20, 5-13) vs. No. 6 seed Memphis (21-10, 10-8)

American Athletic Conference Tournament First Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina is set to face off against Memphis in the opening round of the AAC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 19, when the Tigers shot 44.1 percent from the field en route to the 77-73 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 80 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gardner has directly created 43 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last five games. The sophomore forward has 37 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-11 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-9 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

FLOOR SPACING: East Carolina’s Tremont Robinson-White has attempted 41 3-pointers and has connected on 26.8 percent of them.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

