E. Michigan meets Kent State in MAC tourney

No. 11 seed Eastern Michigan (16-15, 6-12) vs. No. 6 seed Kent State (19-12, 9-9) Mid-American Conference Tourney First Round,…

No. 11 seed Eastern Michigan (16-15, 6-12) vs. No. 6 seed Kent State (19-12, 9-9)

Mid-American Conference Tourney First Round, Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan is set to match up against Kent State in the first round of the MAC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 18, when the Eagles shot 50 percent from the field while holding Kent State’s shooters to just 29.1 percent en route to a 70-49 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Antonio Williams, Danny Pippen, Troy Simons and Philip Whittington have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has accounted for 40 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last five games. Williams has 42 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kent State is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 19-7 when it scores at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 11-0 when they record eight or more steals and 8-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Eagles are 6-0 when they score at least 72 points and 10-15 on the year when falling short of 72.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

