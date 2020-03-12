Duquesne faces Fordham in A10 2nd round

No. 14 seed Fordham (9-22, 3-16) vs. No. 6 seed Duquesne (21-9, 11-7) Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Barclays…

No. 14 seed Fordham (9-22, 3-16) vs. No. 6 seed Duquesne (21-9, 11-7)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is set to take on Duquesne in the second round of the A10 tournament. Duquesne swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on Feb. 16, when the Dukes shot 37.7 percent from the field while limiting Fordham to just 34.6 percent on the way to the five-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Marcus Weathers has put up 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Dukes. Sincere Carry has paired with Weathers and is producing 12.2 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Rams are led by Jalen Cobb, who is averaging 10.3 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carry has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: Fordham is 0-15 when it allows at least 62 points and 9-7 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dukes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Duquesne has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Fordham has assists on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Fordham has held opposing teams to 61.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all A10 teams.

