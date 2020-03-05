Drexel meets UNCW in CAA tourney

No. 9 seed UNC Wilmington (10-21, 5-13) vs. No. 8 seed Drexel (13-18, 6-12) Colonial Conference Tourney First Round, Entertainment…

No. 9 seed UNC Wilmington (10-21, 5-13) vs. No. 8 seed Drexel (13-18, 6-12)

Colonial Conference Tourney First Round, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington is set to meet Drexel in the opening round of the CAA tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Seahawks outshot Drexel from the field 52.7 percent to 45.8 percent and hit 10 more free throws en route to a 76-65 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Jaylen Sims and Mike Okauru have led the Seahawks. Sims is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while Okauru is putting up 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Dragons have been led by James Butler and Camren Wynter. Butler has averaged 13.4 points and 11.6 rebounds while Wynter has put up 16.1 points and 5.3 assists per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Wynter has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 34 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dragons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seahawks. Drexel has an assist on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) over its past three contests while UNC Wilmington has assists on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is rated second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.8 percent. The Dragons have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, but that figure has slipped to 9.4 over their seven-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.