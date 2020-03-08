Drexel meets Hofstra in CAA quarters

Drexel (14-18, 7-12) vs. No. 1 seed Hofstra (23-8, 14-4) Colonial Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Sunday,…

Drexel (14-18, 7-12) vs. No. 1 seed Hofstra (23-8, 14-4)

Colonial Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Hofstra are prepared to square off in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament. Hofstra won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 20, when Drexel made only four free throws on six attempts while the Pride hit 21 of 24 on the way to the 81-74 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 90 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Buie has been directly responsible for 60 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hofstra is a perfect 19-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Pride are 4-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pride have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dragons. Hofstra has an assist on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) across its past three outings while Drexel has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 77.1 points per game.

