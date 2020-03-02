DePaul seeks revenge on Marquette

Marquette (18-10, 8-8) vs. DePaul (14-15, 2-14) Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette goes for the…

Marquette (18-10, 8-8) vs. DePaul (14-15, 2-14)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette goes for the season sweep over DePaul after winning the previous matchup in Milwaukee. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 1, when DePaul made just 12 free throws on 23 attempts while the Golden Eagles went 29 for 35 en route to a 76-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 97 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Howard has directly created 53 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Marquette is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 6-10 when opponents score more than 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has an assist on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Marquette has assists on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

