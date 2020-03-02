Davidson seeks revenge on Richmond

Davidson (15-13, 9-7) vs. Richmond (22-7, 12-4) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond goes for…

Davidson (15-13, 9-7) vs. Richmond (22-7, 12-4)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond goes for the season sweep over Davidson after winning the previous matchup in Davidson. The teams last met on Jan. 14, when the Spiders shot 45.1 percent from the field while limiting Davidson to just 33.3 percent en route to a 70-64 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Richmond’s Grant Golden, Blake Francis and Nick Sherod have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kellan Grady has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. Grady has accounted for 24 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Davidson is 12-0 when it limits opponents to 64 or fewer points, and 3-13 when opposing teams exceed 64 points. Richmond is 19-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 3-7 whenever teams score more than 71 on the Spiders.

PERFECT WHEN: The Spiders are 19-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 3-7 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Wildcats are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 3-13 whenever opponents exceed 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the country. The Davidson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 290th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.