CS Fullerton looks to extend streak vs Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (11-20, 6-9) vs. Cal State Fullerton (10-20, 5-10) Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Beach State (11-20, 6-9) vs. Cal State Fullerton (10-20, 5-10)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Long Beach State. In its last five wins against the Beach, Cal State Fullerton has won by an average of 4 points. Long Beach State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 20, 2018, an 81-73 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jackson Rowe, Brandon Kamga, Austen Awosika and Davon Clare have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHANCE: Chance Hunter has connected on 42.5 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beach have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has 26 assists on 75 field goals (34.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Long Beach State has assists on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton attempts more free throws per game than any other Big West team. The Titans have averaged 20.9 free throws per game this season, but that number has dropped to 18.3 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.