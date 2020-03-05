Crocker, Brown help Cal women upset No. 24 ASU in Pac 12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Cailyn Crocker scored all 20 of her points in the second half, including two clinching…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Cailyn Crocker scored all 20 of her points in the second half, including two clinching free throws with 1.6 seconds left, and 12th-seeded California rallied to shock fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Arizona State in the opening game of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jaelyn Brown scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half for the Golden Bears (12-18), who lost to the Sun Devils 77-54 the last week of the regular season and trailed by 15 points late in the first half and by 11 late in the third quarter.

Cal advances to play No. 13 and fourth-seeded Arizona, who the Golden Bears beat in the final game of the regular season, in the first quarterfinal on Friday.

Crocker scored nine in a 9-2 run that got Cal back in the game midway through the third quarter. She hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-0 run that put the Golden Bears on top 48-46. Brown scored the first five points of the final period and the 7-0 run put Cal up 55-46.

Eventually the Sun Devils got with 66-65 on a 7-0 run but a Crocker free throw and two by CJ West with 13.8 seconds to go, kept Arizona State at bay.

Jazien Green scored 14 points for the Bears. Brown and Crocker scored 19 of Cal’s 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Reili Richardson had 20 points for the Sun Devils (20-11), Robbi Ryan added 14 and Ja’Tavia Tapley 13.

