Conference Tournament Scores

TOURNAMENT Big South Conference Semifinals Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66 Hampton 86, Radford 78 Missouri Valley Conference Quarterfinals Drake 77, N.…

TOURNAMENT Big South Conference Semifinals

Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66

Hampton 86, Radford 78

Missouri Valley Conference Quarterfinals

Drake 77, N. Iowa 56

Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT<

Mountain West Conference Semifinals

San Diego St. 81. Boise St. 68

Ohio Valley Conference Semifinals

Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50<

Southern Conference First Round

VMI 96, Samford 78

Wofford 93, The Citadel 76

West Coast Conference Second Round

San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.