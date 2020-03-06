Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Big South Conference
|Semifinals
Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66
Hampton 86, Radford 78
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Quarterfinals
Drake 77, N. Iowa 56
Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59
Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT<
|Mountain West Conference
|Semifinals
San Diego St. 81. Boise St. 68
|Ohio Valley Conference
|Semifinals
Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50<
|Southern Conference
|First Round
VMI 96, Samford 78
Wofford 93, The Citadel 76
|West Coast Conference
|Second Round
San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53
