Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 6, 2020, 11:21 PM

TOURNAMENT
Big South Conference
Semifinals

Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66

Hampton 86, Radford 78

Missouri Valley Conference
Quarterfinals

Drake 77, N. Iowa 56

Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT<

Mountain West Conference
Semifinals

San Diego St. 81. Boise St. 68

Ohio Valley Conference
Semifinals

Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50<

Southern Conference
First Round

VMI 96, Samford 78

Wofford 93, The Citadel 76

West Coast Conference
Second Round

San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53

