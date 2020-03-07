Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|America East Conference
|First Round
UMBC 73, New Hampshire 67
|Colonial Athletic Association
|First Round
|Saturday, March 7
Drexel 66, UNC-Wilmington 55<
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Semifinals
Bradley 76, Drake 66<
|Mountain West Conference
|Championship
|Saturday, March 7
Utah St. 59, San Diego St. 56
|Northeast Conference
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 7
Saint Francis (Pa.) 84, Sacred Heart 72
Robert Morris 86, LIU Brooklyn 66<
|Southern Conference
|Quarterfinals
ETSU 70, VMI 57
Western Carolina 70, Mercer 56<
|Sun Belt Conference
|First Round
Louisiana 73, Arkansas St. 66
Coastal Carolina 63, UT Arlington 62<
