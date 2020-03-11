Home » NCAA Basketball » Conference Tournament Scores

Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 10:14 PM

TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Coast Conference
Second Round

Clemson 69, Miami 64

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58<

Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Fordham 72, George Washington 52<

St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62<

Big Sky Conference
First Round

Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54

Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69

Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62<

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57<

Oklahoma State 72, Iowa State 71<

Florida Atlantic 66, Old Dominion 56

FIU 85, Rice 76<

Siena 63, Manhattan 49<

North Carolina Central 92, Delaware State 75<

Pacific-12 Conference
First Round

Oregon State 71, Utah 69

Arizona 77, Washington 70<

Patriot League

Championship

Boston U. 64, Colgate 61<

Georgia 81, Mississippi 63<

Northwestern State 79, A&M Corpus Christi 62 <

Georgia Southern 81, Georgia State 62

Texas State 85, Appalachian State 68<

