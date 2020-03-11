Conference Tournament Scores

TOURNAMENT Atlantic Coast Conference Second Round Clemson 69, Miami 64 NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58 Notre Dame 80, Boston College…

TOURNAMENT Atlantic Coast Conference Second Round

Clemson 69, Miami 64

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58<

Atlantic 10 Conference First Round

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Fordham 72, George Washington 52<

St. John’s 75, Georgetown 62<

Big Sky Conference First Round

Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54

Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69

Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62<

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57<

Oklahoma State 72, Iowa State 71<

Florida Atlantic 66, Old Dominion 56

FIU 85, Rice 76<

Siena 63, Manhattan 49<

North Carolina Central 92, Delaware State 75<

Pacific-12 Conference First Round

Oregon State 71, Utah 69

Arizona 77, Washington 70<

Patriot League

Championship

Boston U. 64, Colgate 61<

Georgia 81, Mississippi 63<

Northwestern State 79, A&M Corpus Christi 62 <

Georgia Southern 81, Georgia State 62

Texas State 85, Appalachian State 68<

