Conference Tournament Scores

TOURNAMENT Big South Conference Semifinals

Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66

Hampton 86, Radford 78

Missouri Valley Conference Quarterfinals

Drake 77, N. Iowa 56

Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT

Missouri St. 78, Indiana St. 51

Mountain West Conference Semifinals

San Diego St. 81. Boise St. 68

Utah St. 89, Wyoming 82

Ohio Valley Conference Semifinals

Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50

Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61

Southern Conference First Round

VMI 96, Samford 78

Wofford 93, The Citadel 76

West Coast Conference Second Round

San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53

Pepperdine 84 Santa Clara 73<

