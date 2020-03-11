Home » NCAA Basketball » Conference Tournament Scores

Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 9:28 PM

TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Coast Conference
Second Round

Clemson 69, Miami 64

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Fordham 72, George Washington 52

Big Sky Conference
First Round

Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54

Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69

Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57

Pacific-12 Conference
First Round

Oregon State 71, Utah 69

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

