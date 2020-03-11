Conference Tournament Scores

TOURNAMENT Atlantic Coast Conference Second Round Clemson 69, Miami 64 NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58 Atlantic 10 Conference First Round…

TOURNAMENT Atlantic Coast Conference Second Round

Clemson 69, Miami 64

NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58

Atlantic 10 Conference First Round

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Fordham 72, George Washington 52<

Big Sky Conference First Round

Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54

Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69

Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62<

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57<

Pacific-12 Conference First Round

Oregon State 71, Utah 69

