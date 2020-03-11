Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Second Round
Clemson 69, Miami 64
NC State 73, Pittsburgh 58
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|First Round
George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Fordham 72, George Washington 52<
|Big Sky Conference
|First Round
Sacramento State 62, Weber State 54
Southern Utah 75,Idaho 69
Idaho State 64, Northern Arizona 62<
Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57<
|Pacific-12 Conference
|First Round
Oregon State 71, Utah 69
