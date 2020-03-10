Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|America East Conference
|Semifinals
Vermont 81, UMBC 74
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|First Round
Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72
North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Championship
Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61
|Horizon League
|Championship
Northern Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|First Round
Manhattan 61,Fairfield 43
Iona 70 Canisius 60<
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|First Round
Delaware State 68, Maryland East Shore 64
Howard 70, South Carolina State 63
|Northeast Conference
|Championship
Robert Morris 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 67
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|First Round
Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60
Southern (NO) 67, Alabama St. 53
Texas Southern 75, Grambling State 62
Jackson St. 69, Alcorn St. 52
|Summit League
|Championship
North Dakota State 89, North Dakota 53
|West Coast Conference
|Championship
Gonzaga 84, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66
