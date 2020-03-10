Conference Tournament Scores

TOURNAMENT America East Conference Semifinals Vermont 81, UMBC 74 Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58 Atlantic Coast Conference First Round Pittsburgh…

TOURNAMENT America East Conference Semifinals

Vermont 81, UMBC 74

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58

Atlantic Coast Conference First Round

Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 72

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 56

Colonial Athletic Association Championship

Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61

Horizon League Championship

Northern Kentucky 71, Ill.-Chicago 62

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference First Round

Manhattan 61,Fairfield 43<

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First Round

Delaware State 68, Maryland East Shore 64<

Northeast Conference Championship

Robert Morris 77, Saint Francis (Pa.) 67

Southwestern Athletic Conference First Round

Prairie View 82, Alabama A&M 60<

