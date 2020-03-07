Home » NCAA Basketball » Conference Tournament Scores

Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 7, 2020, 12:33 AM

TOURNAMENT
Big South Conference
Semifinals

Winthrop 78, Gardner-Webb 66

Hampton 86, Radford 78

Missouri Valley Conference
Quarterfinals

Drake 77, N. Iowa 56

Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

Valparaiso 74, Loyola of Chicago 73, OT

Missouri St. 78, Indiana St. 51

Mountain West Conference
Semifinals

San Diego St. 81. Boise St. 68

Ohio Valley Conference
Semifinals

Belmont 60, E. Kentucky 50

Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61

Southern Conference
First Round

VMI 96, Samford 78

Wofford 93, The Citadel 76

West Coast Conference
Second Round

San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53

