Conference Tournament Scores

TOURNAMENT Atlantic Sun Conference Championship

Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57

Big South Conference Championship

Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Quarterfinals

Delaware 79, Charleston 67

Elon 68, William & Mary 63

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43

Northeastern 72, Towson 62

Missouri Valley Conference Championship

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Patriot League Semifinals

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

Southern Conference Semifinals

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70

Summit League First Round

North Dakota 74, South Dakota 71

Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52

