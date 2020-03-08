Conference Tournament Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|Championship
Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57
|Big South Conference
|Championship
Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Quarterfinals
Hofstra 61, Drexel 43
Delaware 79, Charleston 67
Elon 68, William & Mary 63<
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Championship
Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66
|Patriot League
|Semifinals
Colgate 89, Lafayette 64
Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61
|Southern Conference
|Semifinals
ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75
Wofford 72, Chattanooga 70
|Summit League
|First Round
Oral Roberts 79, Nebraska-Omaha 52<
