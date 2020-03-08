Conference Tournament Scores

TOURNAMENT Atlantic Sun Conference Championship Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57 Big South Conference Championship Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m. Colonial…

TOURNAMENT Atlantic Sun Conference Championship

Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57

Big South Conference Championship

Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Quarterfinals

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43<

Delaware 79, Charleston 67<

Missouri Valley Conference Championship

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Patriot League Semifinals

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

Southern Conference Semifinals

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

