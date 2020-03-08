Home » NCAA Basketball » Conference Tournament Scores

Conference Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

March 8, 2020, 6:16 PM

TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Championship

Liberty 73 Lipscomb 57

Big South Conference
Championship

Winthrop 76 Hampton 68, 1 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association
Quarterfinals

Hofstra 61, Drexel 43<

Delaware 79, Charleston 67<

Missouri Valley Conference
Championship

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

Patriot League
Semifinals

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

Boston U. 64, Bucknell 61

Southern Conference
Semifinals

ETSU 97, W. Carolina 75

