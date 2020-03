Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 7) Times EDT (March 8-15) Atlantic Sun Conference First Round Tuesday, March 3 Liberty vs. NJIT,…

Times EST (through March 7)

Times EDT (March 8-15)

Atlantic Sun Conference First Round Tuesday, March 3

Liberty vs. NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson vs. North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 8 p.m.

North Florida vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Thursday, March 5

Liberty-NJIT winner vs. Stetson-North Alabama winner

North Florida-Jacksonville winner vs. Lipscomb-Florida Gulf Coast winner

Championship Sunday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Big South Conference First Round Tuesday, March 3

SC-Upstate vs. High Point, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville vs. Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

At No. 1 Seed Quarterfinals Thursday, March 5

Winthrop vs. SC-Upstate-High Point winner, Noon

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC-Asheville-Campbell winner, 2:30 p.m.

Radford vs. Charleston Southern-Presbyterian winner, 6 p.m.

Longwood vs. Hampton, 8 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 6

Radford_Charleston Southern-Presbyterian winner vs. Longwood-Hamppton winner, 8 p.m.

Winthrop_SC-Upstate-High Point winner vs. Gardner-Webb_UNC-Asheville-Campbell winner, 6 p.m.

Championship At Higher-Seeded Team Sunday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association At Entertainment & Sports Arena Washington First Round Saturday, March 7

Drexel vs. UNC-Wilmington, 4 p.m.

Elon vs. James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Sunday, March 8

Hofstra vs. Drexel vs. UNC-Wilmington winner, Noon

No. 4 seed vs. Delaware, 2:30 p.m.

William & Mary vs. Elon-James Madison winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 vs. Northeastern, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 9

Hofstra_Drexel-UNC-Wilmington winner vs. No.4-Delaware winner, 6 p.m.

William & Mary_Elon-James Madison winner vs. Hofstra_Drexel-UNC-Wilmington winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Conference USA At Ford Center at The Star Frisco, Texas First Round Wednesday, March 11

Game 1, 7 p.m.

Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3, 9:30 p.m.

Game 4, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals Thursday, March 12

Game 5, 7 p.m.

Game 6, 7:30 p.m.

Game 7, 9:30 p.m.

Game 8, 10 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 13

Game 9, 2 p.m.

Game 10, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

Horizon League First Round Tuesday, March 3

Ill.-Chicago vs. IUPUI, 8 p.m.

Youngstown State vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Second Round Thursday, March 5

Lowest-remaining seed at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Second lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, 7 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Semifinals Monday, March 9

Lower-remaining seed vs. Wright State, 7 p.m.

Higher-remaining seed vs. Northern Kentucky, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference At Enterprise Center St. Louis First Round Thursday, March 5

Drake vs. Illinois St., 7:05 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Evansville, 9:35 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 6

N. Iowa vs Drake-Illinois St. winner, 1:05 p.m.

Bradley vs. S. Illinois, 3:35 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago vs. Valparaiso-Evansville winner, 7:05 p.m.

Indiana St. vs. Missouri St., 9:35 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 7

N. Iowa_Drake-Illinois St. winner vs. Bradley-S. Illinois winner, 3:35 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago_Valparaiso-Evansville winner vs. Indiana St.-Missouri St. winner, 6:05 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 2:05 p.m.

Mountain West Conference At The Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas First Round Wednesday, March 4

Fresno St. vs. Air Force, 3 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San Jose St., 5:30 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals Thursday, March 5

San Diego St. vs. Fresno St.-Air Force winner, 2:30 p.m.

UNLV vs. Boise State, 5 p.m.

Utah St. vs. New Mexico-San Jose St. winner, 9 p.m.

Nevada vs. Colorado St.-Wyoming winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 6

San Diego St._Fresno St.-Air Force winner vs. UNLV-Boise State winner, 9 p.m.

Utah St._New Mexico-San Jose St. winner vs. Nevada_Colorado St.-Wyoming winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference First Round Wednesday, March 4

Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Saint Francis (Pa.) vs. Bryant, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 7

Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed, Noon

Second-lowest remaining at second-highest remaining seed, 2 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference At The Ford Center Evansville, Ind. First Round Wednesday, March 4

Tennessee St. vs. Morehead St., 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois vs. Jacksonville St., 10 p.m.

Second Round Thursday, March 5

E. Kentucky vs. Tennessee St.-Morehead St. winner, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. E. Illinois-Jacksonville St. winner, 10 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 6

Belmont vs. E. Kentucky_Tennessee St.-Morehead St. winner, 8 p.m.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay_E. Illinois-Jacksonville St. winner, 10:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Patriot League At Higher-Seeded Schools First Round Tuesday, March 3

Bucknell vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Lehigh vs. Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals Thursday, March 5

Colgate vs. Lehigh-Loyola Marymount winner, 7 p.m.

American U. vs. Bucknell-Holy Cross winner, 7 p.m.

Boston U. vs. Navy, 7 p.m.

Army West Point vs. Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Sunday, March 8

Army West Point-Lafayette winner vs. Colgate_Lehigh-Loyola Marymount winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Boston U.-Navy winner vs. American U._Bucknell-Holy Cross winner, Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Championship Wednesday, March 11

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Summit League At Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D. First Round Saturday, March 7

North Dakota St. vs. Denver, 7 p.m.

South Dakota St. vs. Fort Wayne, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Oral Roberts vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 7 p.m.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 9

North Dakota St.-Denver winner vs. Oral Roberts-Nebraska-Omaha winner, 7 p.m.

South Dakota St.-Fort Wayne winner vs. South Dakota-North Dakota winner, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, TBA

West Coast Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas First Round Thursday, March 5

Loyola Marymount vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Portland, 11 p.m.

Second Round Friday, March 6

San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount-San Diego winner, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara-Portland winner, 11 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 7

Pacific vs. San Francisco_Loyola Marymount-San Diego winner, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Pepperdine_Santa Clara-Portland winner, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 9

Gonzaga vs. Pacific_San Francisco_Loyola Marymount-San Diego winner, 9 p.m.

BYU vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal)_Pepperdine_Santa Clara-Portland winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

