Conference Tournament Glances

American Athletic Conference At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas First Round Thursday, March 12

South Florida vs. UCF, ccd.

UConn vs. Tulane, ccd.

SMU vs. Temple, ccd.

Memphis vs. East Carolina, ccd.

Atlantic Coast Conference At Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C. Quarterfinals Thursday, March 12

Florida State vs. Clemson, ccd.

Duke vs. NC State, ccd.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

Louisville vs. Syracuse, ccd.

Atlantic 10 Conference At The Barclays Center New York Second Round Thursday, March 12

UMass vs. VCU, ccd.

St. Bonaventure vs. George Mason, ccd.

Davidson vs. La Salle, ccd.

Duquesne vs. Fordham, ccd.

Big East Conference At Madison Square Garden New York Quarterfinals Thursday, March 12

Creighton vs. St. John’s, ccd.

Providence vs. Butler, ccd.

Villanova vs. DePaul, ccd.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette, ccd.

Big Sky Conference At CenturyLink Arena Boise, Idaho Thursday, March 12 Quarterfinals

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State, ccd.

Portland State vs. Montana State, ccd.

Northern Colorado vs. Southern Utah, ccd.

Montana vs. Idaho State, ccd.

Big Ten Conference At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Second Round Thursday, March 12

Rutgers vs. Michigan, ccd.

Iowa vs. Minnesota, ccd.

Ohio State vs. Purdue, ccd.

Penn State vs. Indiana, ccd.

Big 12 Conference At The Sprint Center Kansas City, Mo. Quarterfinals Thursday, March 12

Texas vs. Texas Tech, ccd.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, ccd.

Baylor vs. Kansas State winner, ccd.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, ccd.

Big West Conference At The Honda Center Anaheim, Calif. First Round Thursday, March 12

CS Northridge vs. Cal State Fullerton, ccd.

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Riverside, ccd.

UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State, ccd.

Hawaii vs. UC Davis, ccd.

Conference USA At Ford Center at The Star Frisco, Texas Quarterfinals Thursday, March 12

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic, ccd.

Charlotte vs. FIU, ccd.

Western Kentucky vs. UAB, ccd.

Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall, ccd.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 12

Rider vs. Niagara, ccd.

Monmouth vs. Quinipiac, ccd.

Mid-American Conference Cleveland Quarterfinals Thursday, March 12

Akron vs. Ohio, ccd.

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (Ohio), ccd.

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan, ccd.

Ball State vs. Kent State, ccd.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference At Scope Arena Norfolk, Va. Thursday, March 12

Bethune Cookman vs. Morgan State, ccd.

Norfolk State vs. Howard, ccd.

Pacific-12 Conference At T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas First Round Quarterfinals Thursday, March 12

Oregon vs. Oregon State, ccd.

Southern Cal vs. Arizona, ccd.

UCLA vs. California, ccd.

Arizona State vs. Washington State, ccd.

Southeastern Conference At Bridgestone Arena Nashville, Tenn. Second Round Thursday, March 12

Tennessee vs. Alabama, ccd.

Florida vs. Georgia, ccd.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri, ccd.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas, ccd.

Southland Conference At The Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas Second Round Thursday, March 12

Sam Houston State vs. Northwestern State, ccd.

Nicholls State vs. Lamar, ccd.

Western Athletic Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas First Round Thursday, March 12

New Mexico State vs. Chicago State, ccd.

Grand Canyon vs. Kansas City, ccd.

Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Cal State Bakersfield, ccd.

Seattle vs. Utah Valley, ccd.

