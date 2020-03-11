Home » NCAA Basketball » Colonial Athletic Association

Colonial Athletic Association

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 5:17 PM

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55<

Conference USA
At Ford Center at the Star
Frisco, Texas
First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63

UTEP 95, FAU 67

Charlotte 71, North Texas 67

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74<

Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69

Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75<

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55

Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45<

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up