Colonial Athletic Association

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55
Elon 71, Hofstra 51
|Conference USA
|At Ford Center at the Star
|Frisco, Texas
|First Round
Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT
Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63
UTEP 95, FAU 67
Charlotte 71, North Texas 67
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Rider 79, Niagara 74
Marist 68, Monmouth 44
|Mid-American Conference
|Quarterfinals
Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69
Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75
E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63<
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55
Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45<
|Western Athletic Conference
|First Round
UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52<
