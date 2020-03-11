Colonial Athletic Association

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55 Elon 71, Hofstra 51 Conference USA At Ford Center at the Star Frisco, Texas First…

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55

Elon 71, Hofstra 51

Conference USA At Ford Center at the Star Frisco, Texas First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63

UTEP 95, FAU 67

Charlotte 71, North Texas 67

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74

Marist 68, Monmouth 44

Mid-American Conference Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69

Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75

E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63<

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55

Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45<

Western Athletic Conference First Round

UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52<

