Cleveland St., Oakland meet in Horizon tourney

No. 7 seed Cleveland State (11-20, 7-11) vs. No. 6 seed Oakland (13-18, 8-10) Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Athletics…

No. 7 seed Cleveland State (11-20, 7-11) vs. No. 6 seed Oakland (13-18, 8-10)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State is set to match up against Oakland in the first round of the Horizon tourney. Oakland won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Feb. 13, when the Golden Grizzlies shot 48.3 percent from the field en route to a 79-74 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while Rashad Williams has put up 15.5 points. For the Vikings, Algevon Eichelberger has averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Torrey Patton has put up 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hill-Mais has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 38 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-20 when fewer than four Vikings players score in double-figures.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cleveland State’s Patton has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 43.9 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.

