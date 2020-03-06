Cincy looks to extend streak vs Temple

Temple (14-16, 6-11) vs. Cincinnati (19-10, 12-5) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for…

Temple (14-16, 6-11) vs. Cincinnati (19-10, 12-5)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Temple. In its last six wins against the Owls, Cincinnati has won by an average of 10 points. Temple’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, a 67-65 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland, Keith Williams and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 64 percent of Cincinnati’s scoring this season. For Temple, Quinton Rose, Alani Moore II and Monty Scott have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Owls points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rose has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has 28 assists on 64 field goals (43.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Temple has assists on 35 of 61 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 73 points per game.

