CCU, La.-Lafeyette meet in conference play

Coastal Carolina (15-15, 8-11) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (12-18, 7-12) Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette hosts…

Coastal Carolina (15-15, 8-11) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (12-18, 7-12)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette hosts Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt matchup. Coastal Carolina got past Appalachian State by seven in its last outing. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 91-69 to Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Mylik Wilson has put up 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Tommy Burton has put up 11.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 22 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-9 when they score 65 points or fewer and 12-9 when they exceed 65 points. The Chanticleers are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 15-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Chanticleers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has an assist on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) over its past three outings while Coastal Carolina has assists on 56 of 93 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 78.1 points per game this season, ranking the Chanticleers 25th among Division I teams. The Louisiana-Lafayette defense has allowed 75.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 278th overall).

