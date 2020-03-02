Campbell meets UNC-Asheville in Big South tourney

No. 11 seed Campbell (15-15, 6-12) vs. No. 6 seed UNC-Asheville (14-15, 8-10) Big South Conference Tourney First Round, Kimmel…

No. 11 seed Campbell (15-15, 6-12) vs. No. 6 seed UNC-Asheville (14-15, 8-10)

Big South Conference Tourney First Round, Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and UNC-Asheville are set to do battle in the first round of the Big South tournament. Campbell swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on Feb. 29, when the Fighting Camels outshot UNC-Asheville from the field 58 percent to 54 percent and made five more 3-pointers on their way to a nine-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler have led the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while Gensler is putting up 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been anchored by sophomores LJ Thorpe and DeVon Baker, who have combined to score 30.6 points per contest.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 46.4 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 9-15 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Campbell has held opposing teams to 66.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

