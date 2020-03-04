Cal Poly looks to end streak vs Long Beach St.

Cal Poly (7-21, 4-10) vs. Long Beach State (10-20, 5-9) The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly (7-21, 4-10) vs. Long Beach State (10-20, 5-9)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State looks to extend Cal Poly’s conference losing streak to six games. Cal Poly’s last Big West win came against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 79-75 on Feb. 8. Long Beach State lost 77-76 on the road to UC Davis on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Long Beach State’s Chance Hunter, Michael Carter III and Joshua Morgan have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Beach points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Junior Ballard has connected on 36 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mustangs are 0-16 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 69 points. The Beach are 0-19 when allowing 66 or more points and 10-1 when holding opponents below 66.

COLD SPELL: Cal Poly has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 64.4 points, while allowing 78.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is rated first in the Big West with an average of 71.3 possessions per game.

