C. Michigan looks to extend streak vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (13-17, 6-11) vs. Central Michigan (13-17, 6-11)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Michigan. In its last five wins against the Broncos, Central Michigan has won by an average of 12 points. Western Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2018, an 83-81 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Central Michigan has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Western Michigan has depended on freshmen. Seniors Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Central Michigan’s scoring this season and 69 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Brandon Johnson, B. Artis White and Titus Wright have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 55 percent of all Broncos points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 13-9 when it scores at least 68.

COMING UP SHORT: Western Michigan has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. Central Michigan has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 82.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 78.5 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas 23rd nationally. The Western Michigan defense has allowed 71.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 210th).

