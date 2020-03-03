Bryant faces St. Francis in NEC quarters

No. 7 seed Bryant (15-16, 7-11) vs. No. 2 seed St. Francis (Pa.) (20-9, 13-5) Northeast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, DeGol…

No. 7 seed Bryant (15-16, 7-11) vs. No. 2 seed St. Francis (Pa.) (20-9, 13-5)

Northeast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant is set to meet St. Francis (Pa.) in the quarterfinals of the NEC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 1, when the Red Flash outshot Bryant 48.3 percent to 38.7 percent and hit 10 more foul shots en route to a 20-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have collectively accounted for 69 percent of St. Francis (Pa.)’s scoring this season. For Bryant, Adam Grant, Michael Green III, Hall Elisias and Ikenna Ndugba have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Bryant scoring.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 37.2 percent of the 266 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 29 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Red Flash are 11-0 when holding opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 9-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bulldogs are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 4-16 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

STREAK SCORING: St. Francis (Pa.) has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 69.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 77.5 points per game.

