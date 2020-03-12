Home » NCAA Basketball » Big Ten, SEC, other…

Big Ten, SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press

March 12, 2020, 11:53 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Ten, SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up