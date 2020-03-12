NEW YORK (AP) — Big Ten, SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
March 12, 2020, 11:53 AM
