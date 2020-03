TOURNAMENT Big South Conference Quarterfinals Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70 Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62< Mountain West Conference Quarterfinals San Diego St.…

TOURNAMENT

Big South Conference Quarterfinals

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62<

Mountain West Conference Quarterfinals

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61<

