Big Sky Conference

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State., 2 p.m.
Montana vs. Northern Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
Idaho vs. Portland State, 5 p.m.
Idaho State vs Southern Utah, 10 p.m.
|Big South Conference
|First Round
SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|Big West Conference
|First Round
Long Beach St. vs. Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 11:30 p.m.
|Horizon League
|Championship
IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|First Round
Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60
Siena vs. Canisius, 1:30 p.m.
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|First Round
Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50
Howard vs. SC State, 2:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 10
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern (NO), 6:30 p.m.
|Summit League
|Championship
South Dakota vs. South Dakota State, noon
|Sun Belt Conference
|First Round
UALR vs. Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington vs. Texas State, 7 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Arkansas St., 9:30 p.m.
|West Coast Conference
|Championship
Portland vs, San Diego, 4 p.m.
