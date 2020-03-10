Big Sky Conference

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State., 2 p.m. Montana vs. Northern Arizona, 3:30 p.m. Idaho vs. Portland State, 5 p.m. Idaho…

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State., 2 p.m.

Montana vs. Northern Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Idaho vs. Portland State, 5 p.m.

Idaho State vs Southern Utah, 10 p.m.

Big South Conference First Round

SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Big West Conference First Round

Long Beach St. vs. Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 11:30 p.m.

Horizon League Championship

IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference First Round

Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60

Siena vs. Canisius, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First Round

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50

Howard vs. SC State, 2:30 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Conference First Round Tuesday, March 10

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern (NO), 6:30 p.m.

Summit League Championship

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State, noon

Sun Belt Conference First Round

UALR vs. Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Texas State, 7 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas St., 9:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Championship

Portland vs, San Diego, 4 p.m.

