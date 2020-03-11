Big Sky Conference

Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62 Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65 Idaho 56, Portland State 54 Idaho St. 70, Southern…

Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62

Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65

Idaho 56, Portland State 54

Idaho St. 70, Southern Utah 63

Big South Conference First Round

SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57

UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46

Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73

Big West Conference First Round

Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48

Cal St.-Fullerton 67, CS Northridge 52

Horizon League Championship

IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference First Round

Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60

Siena 58, Canisius 48

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First Round

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50

Howard 79, SC State 72.

Southwestern Athletic Conference First Round

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53

Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54

Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Southern (NO) 59, Prairie View 55

Summit League Championship

South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58

Sun Belt Conference First Round

UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64

Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50

South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71

West Coast Conference Championship

Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.