Big Sky Conference

Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62
Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65
Idaho 56, Portland State 54
Idaho St. 70, Southern Utah 63
|Big South Conference
|First Round
SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57
UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46
Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73
|Big West Conference
|First Round
Cal Poly 59, Long Beach St. 48<
|Horizon League
|Championship
IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|First Round
Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60
Siena 58, Canisius 48
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|First Round
Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50
Howard 79, SC State 72.
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|First Round
Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53
Alabama A&M 74, Alcorn St. 54
Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46
Southern (NO) 59, Prairie View 55
|Summit League
|Championship
South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58
|Sun Belt Conference
|First Round
UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Georgia Southern 64
Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50
South Alabama 82, Arkansas St. 71
|West Coast Conference
|Championship
Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT
