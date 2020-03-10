Big Sky Conference

Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62 Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65< Big South Conference First Round SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57…

Montana State. 67, Northern Colorado 62

Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65<

Big South Conference First Round

SC-Upstate 60, Winthrop 57

UNC-Asheville 82, Charleston Southern 46

Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73

Big West Conference First Round

Long Beach St. vs. Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 11:30 p.m.

Horizon League Championship

IUPUI 51, Green Bay 37

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference First Round

Niagara 64, St. Peter’s 53

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Iona 60

Siena 58, Canisius 48

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First Round

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 50

Howard 79, SC State 72.

Southwestern Athletic Conference First Round

Jackson St. 71, Alabama St. 53<

Texas Southern 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 46

Southern (NO) 59, Prairie View 55

Summit League Championship

South Dakota 63, South Dakota State 58

Sun Belt Conference First Round

UALR 48, Appalachian St. 47<

Texas-Arlington 74, Texas State 50<

West Coast Conference Championship

Portland 64, San Diego 63, OT

