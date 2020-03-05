BC faces tough test vs No. 7 Fla St.

Boston College (13-17, 7-12) vs. No. 7 Florida State (25-5, 15-4) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Boston College (13-17, 7-12) vs. No. 7 Florida State (25-5, 15-4)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida State presents a tough challenge for Boston College. Boston College has won one of its four games against ranked teams this season. Florida State is coming off a 73-71 road win over Notre Dame on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston College’s Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Steffon Mitchell has directly created 44 percent of all Boston College field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 10 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-11 when it allows at least 74 points and 13-6 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 66.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 75.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.