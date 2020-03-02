Baylor edges Texas Tech in OT 71-68

MaCio Teague hit a 3-pointer after stepping back behind the line and just beating the shot clock with 1:13 left…

Teague’s shot put the Bears up 69-65, though Kyler Edwards then hit a 3 for Texas Tech. Short-handed Baylor (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) sealed the game with Jared Butler’s steal and his two free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Butler came away with the ball in the lane when Chris Clarke tried to make a pass inside over the Baylor guard, who was quickly fouled. Davide Moretti took a wild 3-pointer that wasn’t close for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8).

Devonte Bandoo had 18 points and Butler 17 for the Bears, who had lost two of their previous three games after a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak that had knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar each had 13 points for Texas Tech.

No. 12 DUKE 88, N.C. STATE 69

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as Duke took over in the second half to beat North Carolina State.

Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 63% after halftime and had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions to build a big lead. Duke also dominated the Wolfpack on the glass (46-27), while its move away from its man and pressure defenses to deploy a zone late in the first half took N.C. State out of its early aggressive rhythm.

It was quite a reversal for the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost the first meeting 88-66 in Raleigh less than two weeks ago for Mike Krzyzewski’s most lopsided loss to an unranked opponent in his four decades leading the program. It was also a welcome response after back-to-back losses on the road.

Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10)

