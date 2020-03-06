Austin Peay faces Murray State in OVC semis

Austin Peay (21-11, 15-4) vs. No. 2 seed Murray State (22-8, 15-3) Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville,…

Austin Peay (21-11, 15-4) vs. No. 2 seed Murray State (22-8, 15-3)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the OVC championship game is ready to be punched as Austin Peay and Murray State are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 29, when the Racers shot 51.9 percent from the field while holding Austin Peay to just 40 percent en route to a 14-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 32 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 21-5 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Racers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Governors. Murray State has an assist on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three games while Austin Peay has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 22.4 free throws per game this season and 25.7 per game over their last three games.

