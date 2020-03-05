Home » NCAA Basketball » Atlantic Sun Conference

Atlantic Sun Conference

The Associated Press

March 5, 2020, 9:22 PM

TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Semifinals

Liberty 66, Stetson 62

Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71

Big South Conference
Quarterfinals

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62

Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

Missouri Valley Conference
First Round

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65<

Mountain West Conference
Quarterfinals

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61<

Patriot League

Quarterfinals

Bucknell 64, American 59

Boston 69, Navy 63

Lafayette 73, Army 68 <

