Atlantic Sun Conference

Florida Gulf Coast 73, North Florida 57 Liberty 90, North Alabama 87, OT Big Sky Conference Semifinals Montana State 76,…

Florida Gulf Coast 73, North Florida 57

Liberty 90, North Alabama 87, OT

Big Sky Conference Semifinals

Montana State 76, Northern Arizona 71

Idaho 66, Idaho St. 51

Big West Conference Second Round

Cal Poly 70, UC Irvine 49

Hawaii 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 58

Colonial Athletic Association First Round

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55

Elon 71, Hofstra 51

Conference USA At Ford Center at the Star Frisco, Texas First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63

UTEP 95, FAU 67

Charlotte 71, North Texas 67

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74

Marist 68, Monmouth 44

Mid-American Conference Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69

Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75

E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63

Kent St. 72, Buffalo 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55

Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45

Sun Belt Conference Second Round

South Alabama 55, Texas-Arlington 47

Louisiana-Lafayette 49, UALR 46

Western Athletic Conference First Round

UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52

New Mexico St. 73, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61

Seattle 61, Utah Valley 48

Grand Canyon vs. CS Bakersfield, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.