|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|Semifinals
Liberty 66, Stetson 62
Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71
|Big South Conference
|Quarterfinals
Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70
Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62
Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48
Longwood 53, Hampton 78
|Horizon League
|Second Round
Green Bay 78, Oakland 63
Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61
|Missouri Valley Conference
|First Round
Drake 75, Illinois St. 65
Valparaiso 58, Evansville 55
|Mountain West Conference
|Quarterfinals
San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60
Boise St. 67, UNLV 61
Utah St. 75, New Mexico 70
Wyoming 74, Nevada 71
|Ohio Valley Conference
|Second Round
E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48
Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65
|Patriot League
|Quarterfinals
Colgate 83, Lehigh 70
Bucknell 64, American 59
Boston 69, Navy 63
Lafayette 73, Army 68
|West Coast Conference
|First Round
Loyola Marymount 75, San Diego 61
Santa Clara 76, Portland 62
