Atlantic Sun Conference

The Associated Press

March 5, 2020, 10:30 PM

TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Semifinals

Liberty 66, Stetson 62

Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71

Big South Conference
Quarterfinals

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62

Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

Longwood 53, Hampton 78

Horizon League

Second Round

Green Bay 78, Oakland 63

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

Missouri Valley Conference
First Round

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65<

Mountain West Conference
Quarterfinals

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61<

Ohio Valley Conference
Second Round

E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48<

Patriot League
Quarterfinals

Colgate 83, Lehigh 70

Bucknell 64, American 59

Boston 69, Navy 63

Lafayette 73, Army 68 <

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

