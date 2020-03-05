TOURNAMENT Atlantic Sun Conference Semifinals Liberty 66, Stetson 62 Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71 Big South Conference Quarterfinals Winthrop 106,…

TOURNAMENT Atlantic Sun Conference Semifinals

Liberty 66, Stetson 62

Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71

Big South Conference Quarterfinals

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62

Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

Longwood 53, Hampton 78

Horizon League

Second Round

Green Bay 78, Oakland 63

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

Missouri Valley Conference First Round

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65<

Mountain West Conference Quarterfinals

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61<

Ohio Valley Conference Second Round

E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48<

Patriot League Quarterfinals

Colgate 83, Lehigh 70

Bucknell 64, American 59

Boston 69, Navy 63

Lafayette 73, Army 68 <

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.