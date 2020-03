Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55 Syracuse 67, Virginia 50 Big Ten Conference Second Round Purdue 72, Michigan State 64…

Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55

Syracuse 67, Virginia 50

Big Ten Conference Second Round

Purdue 72, Michigan State 64

Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55

Southeastern Conference Second Round

Georgia 68, Alabama 61

Auburn 90, Arkansas 68

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.