Atlantic Coast Conference

Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55
Syracuse 67, Virginia 50
Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 58
Boston College 85, Clemson 73
|Big Ten Conference
|Second Round
Purdue 72, Michigan State 64
Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55
Michigan 81, Nebraska 75
No. 6 Ohio State 77, Minnesota 56
|Horizon League
|Second Round
N. Kentucky 78, Milwaukee 58
Cleveland St. 63, Wright St. 52
|Ohio Valley Conference
|First Round
Eastern Illinois 49, Jacksonville State 46
Southeast Missouri 82, Tennessee Tech 81 OT
|Pac-12 Conference
|First Round
California 71, Arizona St. 67
Utah 72, Washington 63
Southern Cal 69, Colorado 54
Oregon State 82, Washington State 55
|Southeastern Conference
|Second Round
Georgia 68, Alabama 61
Auburn 90, Arkansas 68
LSU 7, Florida 59
Tennessee 64, Missouri 51
|Southern Conference
|First Round
Samford 77, Western Carolina 62
Furman 68, Wofford 54
Mercer 63, Chattanooga 55
UNC-Greensboro 57, ETSU 47
|West Coast Conference
|First Round
Santa Clara 72, San Francisco 65, OT
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, Loyola Marymount 63
